Gilbert Swain, 77, of North Port, Fla., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Gil was born to the late Orvill and Clarice (Maxedon) Swain in Mattoon, Ill., on November 13, 1944.

Gil grew up in Windsor, Ill., and graduated from Windsor High School in 1962. He married his wife, Ona Lee (Mullins), on November 25, 1966. Gil graduated from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas with a degree in English. Gil proudly served in the U.S. Army as a tank commander (including tours in Vietnam and the DMZ in Korea) from 1968 to 1971. He then served in the National Guard 1971 to 1974. Gil began his career in Printing and worked for several printing companies throughout the country for the next 35 years until he and Ona Lee retired to the Heron Creek Golf and CC community in North Port, Fla., in 2005.

