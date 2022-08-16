Gilbert Swain, 77, of North Port, Fla., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Gil was born to the late Orvill and Clarice (Maxedon) Swain in Mattoon, Ill., on November 13, 1944.
Gil grew up in Windsor, Ill., and graduated from Windsor High School in 1962. He married his wife, Ona Lee (Mullins), on November 25, 1966. Gil graduated from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas with a degree in English. Gil proudly served in the U.S. Army as a tank commander (including tours in Vietnam and the DMZ in Korea) from 1968 to 1971. He then served in the National Guard 1971 to 1974. Gil began his career in Printing and worked for several printing companies throughout the country for the next 35 years until he and Ona Lee retired to the Heron Creek Golf and CC community in North Port, Fla., in 2005.
Gil was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2011 as a result of his exposure to Agent Orange while serving our country. Gil faced this diagnosis head-on and lived his life to the fullest.
Gil was preceded in death by his parents Orvill and Clarice Swain, his father-in-law and mother-in-law U.W. and Flora Lee Mullins, his brothers-in-law U.W. Mullins Jr. and Michael Klein. Gil is survived by his wife Ona Lee, his sister Pamela Klein of Sun Lakes, Ariz., his sister-in-law Lisa Mullins of Searcy, Ark., his children Gilbert (Angie) Swain Jr. of Coral Springs, Fla., Grant (Kris) Swain of Valrico, Fla., Rachel (Hector) Gonzalez of St. Louis, Mo., and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Disabled Veteran's National Foundation.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.