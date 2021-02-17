Giovanna Monteleone
Giovanna Monteleone, 91, of Port Charlotte, Florida and formerly of Norwalk, Connecticut, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Punta Gorda, Florida. Giovanna was born to Gaetano and Erica Arena on May 9, 1929, in Italy. Giovanna was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and singing Italian songs. She was a devout catholic but most of all her love for her family was her life. She will forever be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Maria (Larry) Efstathiades and Connie (John) Esposito; her sons, Antonio (Maryann) Monteleone, Gaetano (Gaetana) Monteleone and Joe (Kelly) Monteleone; her brothers, Rosario (Maria) Arena and Salvatore Arena; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dominic.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Port Charlotte. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, FL.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
