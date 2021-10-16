On Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, Gladysanne “Chickee” Carmin, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 81.
Anne was born on Sept. 19, 1940, in Hackensack, New Jersey, to Henry Charles Langer and Gladys Louise (Brown) Langer. She received her teaching degree from Alfred University in New York, and taught in the Toledo, Ohio School System. On July 27, 1984, she married M. Donald Carmin.
Anne had a passion for life and lived it to the fullest, even until her passing. Her love for life can be seen through a passion of cooking fabulous food and meals for friends and family. Anne’s life was fulfilled by traveling the world, painting and bird watching. She loved her time spent playing Mahjong with friends and being a part of the Floridians of Charlotte County, and Artist in Actions.
Anne is survived by her son, David Weber; and stepdaughter, Tracy LaCourse (Darrell LaCourse); and grandson, Craig LaCourse. Her sister, Judith Stiegler; niece, Ashley; and nephew, Chris. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Gladys Langer; her husband, M. Donald Carmin; and her grandson, Joshua R. LaCourse.
In lieu of flowers please provide donations to the Floridians of Charlotte County, or American Cancer Society. What Anne truly requests is that people purchase an orchid in her honor, to let her spirit live on in their hearts.
The Celebration of Life with service and luncheon will take place at noon on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante in Punta Gorda, Florida.
