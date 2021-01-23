Glen K. Chizmadia Sr.
Glen K. Chizmadia Sr., 66, of North Port, Florida, entered peacefully into God’s care at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, he was raised in Yardley, Pennsylvania before moving to Trenton and then Ewing, New Jersey. Glen was a graduate of Pennsbury High School class of 1973.
He was employed by the New Jersey State Police for over 28 years and retired in 2006, as a crew supervisor in the Fleet Management Office. After retiring in 2006, he fulfilled his lifelong dream by moving to North Port, Florida.
Glen was an avid animal lover who volunteered his time working at the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County. He loved traveling with his wife, Cindy. Of their many journey’s, he deemed his last trip of visiting Budapest, Hungary, as his favorite trip of all. Budapest was the city in which his fraternal heritage stemmed and the one place Glen had always wished to visit. Glen loved spending time on the water, enjoying his hobbies of boating, fishing, crabbing, and clamming. He had a lifelong passion for working on cars, which he chose as his profession becoming a mechanic. Glen enjoyed going to car shows throughout the years. Glen was most passionate about spending time with his wife and family. He considered his most important and proudest accomplishments of life as being a husband, father and grandfather.
Predeceased by his parents, George R. and Anne B. Chizmadia; his son, Glen K. Chizmadia, Jr., he is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy Chizmadia; (Szymanski), his children, Kara Horner and spouse Matthew, Malissa Chizmadia Wood and spouse, Margaret; his stepchildren, Anthony Argenti and fiancée Jessica Stanley, Jennifer Quiñones and spouse Erasmo, and Nicole Argenti; his grandchildren, Keith Lesko, Andrew and Derek Quiñones, Brayden and James Wood, Mia Wilbert; and his special friends, David Oppenheimer and Paul Greco.
A private celebration of life will be held later in the year.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, FL 33980.
