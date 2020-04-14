Glenn A. Beckert
GLENN A. BECKERT, 79, of Englewood, Fla. passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
He was born on October 12, 1940 in Pittsburgh, Pa. to the late Alfred and Grace Geyer Beckert. A graduate of Allegheny College in Meadville he received a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. After graduation, he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 1962. Traded to the Chicago Cubs in 1965 where he spent nine seasons as second baseman; he was a four time all star for the Cubs and received a golden glove for his defensive work in 1968. He finished his baseball career playing for the San Diego Padres.
Prior to his retirement he was a commodities broker for the Chicago Board of Trade and relocated to Englewood, Fla., where he lived until his passing. A loving husband and father, he was an avid golfer. He was pre-deceased by his wife Mary Eileen Beckert in 2010.
Survivors include two daughters: Tracy (Jeff) Seaman and Dana (Bill) Starck; companion: Mary Bruce Standley; sister: Carole Lancaster; five grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Pittsburgh.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chicago Cubs Charities, Wrigley Field, 1060 West Addison, Chicago, Illinois 60613 or cubs.com in memory of Glenn Beckert. Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
