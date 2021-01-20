Glenn Allen Frazee
Glenn Allen Frazee, passed away on Dec. 19, 2020. He was born in Euclid, Ohio, the youngest of three children to George and Marion Frazee.
Glenn graduated from Kent State University in 1951 with a B.S. in Business Administration. He met his wife, Phyllis, while attending Kent State. He was drafted into the Air Force in 1951, served two years as an auditor and received an honorable discharge. Glenn retired from Arvin Industries, Inc. in 1990 and then served on boards with several Punta Gorda and Charlotte County non-profit organizations. He was also a past Commodore of the Isles Yacht Club. Glenn was elected to Punta Gorda’s City Council in 1996 and was appointed Mayor as well.
Glenn and Phyllis were married on July 28, 1951 in Conneaut, Ohio. Glenn was the proud father of three children: Carrie, William, and Jennifer. His grandchildren, Daniela, Kyle and Amy were his pride and joy. Glenn’s love of family and his commitment to better the community he lived in had no boundaries.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis; his son, William; his brother, Mark and his sister, Ila. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Glenn’s honor to Tidewell Hospice, 12034 N. Access Rd., #6418, Port Charlotte, FL 3398.
Glenn will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He led a full and wonderful life and was surrounded by love by all who knew him.
He is now with the Lord with the blessing of eternal life.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.