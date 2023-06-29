Glenn Peeples

Glenn Peeples, a PGA golfer and golf course developer, and Coach has died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 31st, 2023, he was 91 yrs old, born in Bartow, Florida 1932.

His surviving family is his loving wife of 42 yrs, Janis, his 2 sons, Jimmy & Glenn Jr. and step daughter Andrea, his 2 half sisters Brenda Smith and Paula Burris of Easley, South Carolina.


   
