Gloria Jean Fair
Gloria Jean Fair, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Bayfront Health-Punta Gorda. Gloria, 86, was born in New York City (Brooklyn), New York, to the late Alfred and Fortunata (LaSala) Eufemia. She moved to Punta Gorda in 1988 from Rockaway, New Jersey. Gloria was a retired bank branch manager and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church of Port Charlotte.
Survived by her loving family, two daughters, Jean Foran of Punta Gorda, Florida and Anne Marie (Gary) Kitchen of High Falls, New York; four grandchildren, Eric (wife-Jennifer), Jack (companion-Danielle), Matthew, Lisa and one great-grandson, Finnley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred “Jack” Fair who died in 2007. Gloria loved and cherished her family.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Gloria’s life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Interment at St. Charles Borromeo Memorial Garden will be private.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.