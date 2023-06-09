Gloria Kirchner Ozimek, 78, of Port Charlotte, Florida and formally of Albany, New York passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023 after an arduous 12 year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Gloria was born in 1945 to Mildred and Stuart Kirchner of Albany, NY. Gloria's early career began in the Albany County School system, working at Guilderland Elementary as the office secretary. She went on to become the librarian at Farnsworth Middle School. Later, Gloria worked for the Albany County Executive; there she went on to become office manager for the Albany County Mental Health Department. Upon her retirement, Gloria enriched her career by starting her own real estate company Ozimek Realty, Ltd. Which serviced much of the hill towns of Albany County. She truly enjoyed real estate for nearly 30 years. Gloria had many dear friends in the town and hamlets of Guilderland, New Scotland, Westerlo, Berne and Greenville, NY. Moving to Florida in 2004, she and her family began a new lifestyle. Having to stay busy, she became a para-professional within the Charlotte County School System working with children with special needs in the Pre-K setting for several years. The Children knew her as Miss Gloria, and they adopted her as a working grandmother. Gloria was a true animal lover and never met one that she didn't want to take home. Her favorites were her three dogs, Schatze, Ebba and Jellybean. Gloria was also a travel and cruise lover. She was a communicant of St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Port Charlotte.
