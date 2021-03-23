Gloria V. LaCourse
Gloria V. LaCourse, born 1930, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Gloria passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of March 7, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Howard L. LaCourse in 2014. She is survived by daughters Penelope (Penny) LaCourse-Ambute and Bonnie LaCourse, sons, Howard D. (Skip) LaCourse and Barry LaCourse, 13 grandchildren, 18 great-great-grandchildren and four great-great-great-grandchildren.
Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 West Forest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte Florida at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021.
She was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
