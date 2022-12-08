Gregory Scott Barklow

He passed away peacefully of a "broken heart" on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. 45 days after his soulmate and the love of his life, Terri Jo passed. He was born on May 21, 1971, in Binghamton, N.Y., to Thomas K. and Diane.
Greg had two sons; his oldest, Austyn (29) passed away in a motorcycle accident earlier this year, on February 15, 2022. Cody, his youngest, lives in Port Charlotte.
He leaves behind his mother and father, a younger brother, Thomas A. Barklow, Esq. of Port Charlotte, Fla.; aunt, Dr Pamela Pavilonis of Oregon; uncle, Patrick Pavilonis of Key West; and many friends of his "extended families" in Port Charlotte.
Greg was a great dad, always involved in his son's sports. He was "the coach, the soccer dad, etc." He was "everyone's dad." He loved and lived adventure to the highest! Greg and the boys loved going skiing and white water rafting in upstate New York; dirt biking, paint balling, scuba diving in the Keys; and of course, numerous camping trips all around the USA. He will be missed by all that has crossed his path.
The viewing will be held on December 9, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home in Port Charlotte. Burial ceremony will be at the Sheshequin Valley Cemetery in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, held on December 16, 2022, at 2:00p.m.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.