Gregory T. Rineer, 74, of Rotonda West, Fla., died Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was born on August 6, 1947 in Jersey City, N.J.A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Francis of Assis Catholic Church in Englewood.You may express your condolences to the family at, www.lemonbayfh.comLemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services Englewood is in charge of Cremation arrangements.
