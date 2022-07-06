Gregory T. Rineer

Gregory T. Rineer, 74, of Rotonda West, Fla., died Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was born on August 6, 1947 in Jersey City, N.J.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Francis of Assis Catholic Church in Englewood.

You may express your condolences to the family at, www.lemonbayfh.com

Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services Englewood is in charge of Cremation arrangements.

