Gregory “Gregg” AKA “Tubby” Tubbs, 66, of North Port, Florida, formerly of Edgerton, Wisconsin, passed away on July 4, 2021.
Gregg had a very successful career as a sales manager for Peace River Distributing, retiring after 26 years. Gregg was an active member since 1997 of the Sunrise Kiwanis Club of Port Charlotte. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Teri Tubbs; stepdaughter, Tami (Jason) Horvath; grandson, Jacob Horvath.
Per Gregg’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Gregg’s honor to Sunrise Kiwanis Club of Port Charlotte, Shoes for Kids Program. Funeral arrangements by Farley Funeral Home, North Port.
