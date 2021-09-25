Gregory Wade

Gregory “Spider” Wade, 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. He was born on April 24, 1951, to Russell and Edna Wade in Lewiston, Mine. Greg worked at Simpson Takoma Kraft Paper Company for 20 years while living in Washington state, retiring in 2004. A previous resident of Port Charlotte since 1952, he returned and began working as a construction supervisor for Don Riggs Concrete, retiring in 2013.
Greg was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Bokeelia, Florida. He loved the Lord, loved people, and loved spending time fishing.
Greg will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 23 years, Caroline Wade; mother, Edna Keegan; daughters, Elyssa Wade, Chrissie Wade and Cathie (Tom) Joyner; brother, Allen Addison; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his father, Russ Wade; and his brother, Arthur Wade.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 1, 2021, at First Baptist Charlotte Harbor, 4506 Church St., Charlotte Harbor. A light lunch will be provided after the service.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Greg, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.