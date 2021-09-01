H. Bowen “Bo” Gillespie, Jr., 83, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Friday, August 27, 2021 at home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Bo was born January 19, 1938 in Welch, West Virginia to the late Henry Bowen and Margaret (Mooney) Gillespie. Bo graduated high school in Princeton, WV. He was a U.S. Army Infantry veteran of the Vietnam War and retired after 23 years of service as a Lieut. Colonel. Bo was a Certified Public Accountant. He was a graduate of Boston University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, and received his Master’s Degree in Business Management from the University of Tampa. He moved to Port Charlotte in 2003 with his wife, Patty Gillespie, and was a nursing home administrator until his retirement in 2013.
Bo wished to be remembered as “a good husband, father, brother, and a good man,” He was all that and so much more, loved and admired by all who had the honor of knowing him. He was compassionate, loyal and fun, with a smile that would light up a room.
Survived by his loving family, his beloved wife of 35 years, Patricia A. “Patty” Gillespie of Port Charlotte; three daughters, Paige Pate of Sugar Hill, Ga., Nicole (John) Diamante of Cataula, GA and Tamaura Dowd of Claremont, N.H.; a son, Christopher “Bo” (Danielle) Gillespie of Kissimmee, Fla.; a brother, Ted (Debbie) Gillespie of Princeton, W.Va.; two sisters, Margaret (David) Burton of Princeton, W.Va. and Brenda Husemann of Wilmington, N.C.; two sisters-in-law, Donna Crabtree of St. George Island, Fla., and Wanda (James) Hudson of Dunnellon, Fla.; three granddaughters, Julia DeMasse, Amber Gillespie and Hannah Mulkey; four grandsons, Zachary Pate, Hayden Dowd, Weston Mobley and Logan Gillespie; four great grandsons, Waylon Knotts, Nelson Knotts, Wright Mobley and Jayce Storozuk; a great granddaughter, Elizabeth Mobley; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held in Oak Hill, W. Va., at a later date.
