Hans Joachim Kirsch
Hans Joachim Kirsch, 79, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his Charlotte County residence with his loving wife at his side.
Born on June 15, 1941 in Tilsit, Germany to the late Maximillian and Herta (Timm) Kirsch, he served in the U.S Army from 1966 to 1968. He has been a resident of the Englewood/Port Charlotte community for thirty-four years coming from Grand Island, New York.
Hans was a meat cutter and was employed by Albertsons in Sarasota, Publix in Sarasota and Englewood. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte.
He is predeceased by his parents, two sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include his wife: Margaret E. Kirsch; a son: Erik Kirsch both of Port Charlotte, Florida; a daughter: Colleen (Louis) Vacanti of Holley, New York and two grandchildren: James (Chelsey) Vacanti and Angela (John) Miles.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood, FL 34224. Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Earl Schmidt, officiating. Interment will be on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Sarasota National VA Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 in memory of Hans Kirsch.
