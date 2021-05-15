Harold “Bud” Harty
Harold “Bud” Harty, 79, of Englewood, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Born on Oct. 21, 1941, in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, to the late Harold and Marion Harty, he was an all-star football player in high school and attained the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.
Dr. Harty went to Wiles College where he received his bachelor's in biology education in 1963, after which he taught high school science in New York and New Hampshire for several years. He then received a master’s in biology education from the State University of New York and a master's in chemistry education from the University of Pennsylvania. He obtained the PhD in teacher education/higher education from Syracuse University in 1972.
He spent most of his career at Indiana University in Bloomington, where he served as a professor of science education and in various administrative roles. During this time, he published extensively in major referred education and science-related journals. He then served as the Dean of the School of Education, Graduate & Special Academic Programs at Fort Valley State in Georgia.
His final years in academia were at Morehead State University in Kentucky, where he was the Dean of the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences. During his career, he authored or co-authored over 100 publications and two books, contributing extensively to the field of science education. He also served on the dissertation committees of hundreds of PhD and EdD candidates, fostering the next generation of science educators.
He enjoyed spectator sports, golf and fishing, and many of this retirement years were spent on the golf course, watching his favorite teams play, and visiting grandchildren. He was a devoted member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Englewood.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Jane Harty; two sons, Lance (Irene) Harty and Tyson (Jehan El-Jourbagy) Harty; one sister, Janice (Frank) Yablonsi; and six grandchildren, Nicholas and Matthew Harty, Ryker, Faraday, Steen and Kestrel Harty.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
