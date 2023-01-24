Harold F. Wheeler Jr.

Harold “Skip” F. Wheeler Jr., beloved husband of Martha Plude Wheeler and longtime resident of Avon, CT, died peacefully at his Englewood, FL home, while in hospice care, on Sunday January 22, 2023. He was 89 years old.

Skip was born in Hartford, CT on September 28,1933 to Harold F. Wheeler Sr. and Hazel Jenney Wheeler. He attended Canton and Farmington schools and was a proud member of the undefeated FHS champion football team of 1949.


Load entries