Harold F. Wheeler Jr.

Harold “Skip” F. Wheeler Jr., beloved husband of Martha Plude Wheeler and longtime resident of Avon, CT, died peacefully at his Englewood, FL home, while in hospice care, on Sunday January 22, 2023. He was 89 years old.
Skip was born in Hartford, CT on September 28,1933 to Harold F. Wheeler Sr. and Hazel Jenney Wheeler. He attended Canton and Farmington schools and was a proud member of the undefeated FHS champion football team of 1949.
He started his professional career with the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation. There he gained the skills that enabled him to start his own paving and construction business that continues to this day under the direction of his son, Tim. Always looking for new business opportunities, Skip purchased the fleet of school buses in Avon in 1964. Wheeler Service, Corp. provided transportation to the Avon Board of Education until 1994 when he sold his successful business to DATTCO, Inc. of New Britain, CT. Tens of thousands of happy children of Avon had the pleasure of riding Wheeler buses for 30 years. Anyone who rode a bus to school knew Mr. Wheeler, especially on Emergency Exit Day! In addition to the buses and paving businesses, Skip was also a respected developer, general contractor, and property owner in the Farmington Valley. He had numerous business partnerships over the years and was responsible for dozens of residential and commercial projects throughout the area. Much of his business was done the old-fashioned way, on a handshake and his word.
Skip was a valued and integral member of the Farmington Valley community. He was a Mason and belonged to the Evening Star Lodge #101 in Unionville, CT for 55 years. This included time as a Shriner. As a young man, Skip owned and drove his own race cars. He raced locally at Cherry Park in Avon and ran undefeated at Stafford Motor Speedway during the 1954 season. He raced until the ‘55 flood washed his cars and house away. Skip was also a founding member of the Farmington River Waterski Club in Collinsville, CT. They skied where people ride kayaks and paddle boards today. He loved hunting, snowmobiling, and his house on Lake Bomoseen in Vermont where the ski boat was always ready to go.
Skip was a proud father and devoted husband. In addition to his beloved wife of 32 years, Martha “Marty” Plude Wheeler, of Avon, CT, he leaves behind his daughter Sue (Angelo) Senese of E. Stroudsburg, PA; daughter Cary (Tim) LeGeyt of Canton, CT; daughter Jeanne Wheeler of Canton, CT; son Tim (Alison Fiske) Wheeler of Canton, CT; daughter Juli (Ken) Obernesser of Avon, CT; and son Greg (Erika) Ivanov of Avon, CT. Grandchildren: Burton (Bonnie) LeGeyt, Ben (Riza) LeGeyt, Angelo (Lauren) Senese, Cara (Dustin) McCormick, Kristy (Jonny) Lawless, Sara (Matt) Ruark, TJ Wheeler, Courtney Wheeler, and Alex Ivanov; and eleven great grandchildren.
Along with his family and friends in Connecticut and Vermont, Skip will be missed by his “Snowbird” friends from their Englewood, FL neighborhood. For 28 years he was fortunate enough to escape the Connecticut winters and loved to watch the snow on the TV instead of out the window!
The family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice of Venice, FL for making it possible for Skip to be at home with us for his last few days. There was no place he would have rather been. No visitation or services are currently planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Skip’s name to the Unionville Masonic Building Association 22 Main Street Unionville, CT 06085
