Harold R. Barette
Harold R. Barette, 87 of Englewood, Florida, and Afton, Michigan, entered the loving arms of his Lord on Feb. 18, 2021. Harold was born in Flint, Michigan, on Nov. 24, 1933, to Alexander and Tressa (Nichols) Barette.
He attended Sacred Heart Catholic schools. He married the love of his life, Rozetta Joyce Beethem in 1954. Both were hard working and enjoyed the country life of Montrose, Michigan where they raised their four children. They moved to Shepherd, Michigan, and finally to Cheboygan, Michigan. Each time they established a farm raising cows for beef to split with his four children. He enjoyed raising animals, driving tractor, and harvesting hay. He worked at several Flint, Michigan factories and Consumers Power, then in 1965, he started his own Service Station in Flushing, Michigan. He owned several stations in and around Flint and in 1975 he sold out of the Shell Full Service station and took his love and knowledge of cars to Ovid Auto Parts in Ovid, Michigan. It was a major point of pride to start the operation from scratch and turn it profitable. He has many fond memories of clientele and introduced his sons to the business. He and Rose purchased a convenience store in Shepherd and helped their daughter to run it. Then in 1986, they began wintering in Pine Island Florida where they both enjoyed fishing, boating and views of the water. In 2000, they moved inland to Englewood, Florida.
He is preceded in death by wife Rozetta Barette (2016), parents Alexander and Tressa Barette, siblings Mearle Barette, Eleanor (Barette) Young, Pearl (Barette) Cornelius, and brothers in law William Williams and Leroy Cornelius, granddaughter Makenna Barette, niece Doris (Cornelius) Lahar and nephew Merle Cornelius. He is survived by a sister Charlotte (Barette) Williams and by his four children, Catherine T. Barette, Paul H. Barette, Mark A. Barette, and Janet E. Barette., eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was comforted until his last breath by his beloved dog Miley.
Funeral is Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Rapheals in Englewood, Florida.
