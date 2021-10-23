Harriet Rose Paulsen, 95, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte.
Harriet was born July 23, 1926, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Harold B. and Nellie (Olds) Johnson. She married Frederick “Fred” C. Paulsen on Nov. 3, 1945, in Indianapolis. During their life together she was a florist and a real estate agent. She moved to Florida with Fred in 1979 from Indiana.
She was a member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, and many organizations over her lifetime.
Harriet was an avid equestrian, especially English and Side Saddle. She was in many horse shows and parades. She also was an accomplished gardener, having been a Master Gardner in Charlotte County for over 32 years. In addition, she and a fellow Master Gardener hosted an award-winning monthly radio talk show on WCCF Radio in Charlotte County for many years to discuss and answer questions about plants in Southwest Florida. Harriet also was instrumental in starting the popular Landscape Garden Series for the Master Gardeners.
Harriet is survived by a son, Bruce (Karen) Paulsen of Venice, Florida, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and a brother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Fred Paulsen who died in September of this year, a son and two daughters.
Private memorial services for Fred and Harriet will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Winamac Cemetery, Winamac, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends for Extension Foundation at the University of Florida Extension, Charlotte County, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
