Harry F. Huddleston, Sr., 98 years, U.S. Navy WWII Veteran of Port Charlotte, FL and formerly of Orland Park, IL passed away on Wed Mar 8, 2023. Never one to linger he passed quickly and on his terms. He lived a life full of adventure, travel, reading, dancing, card playing, joke telling, and storytelling. He enjoyed submitting Publisher's Clearing House sweepstakes and trying exotic foods. A day was never complete until he had finished every puzzle in the daily newspaper. To know Harry was to love Harry and be loved by Harry. His life's mission was to live a life of service to all. Alongside his best friends, he helped save a drowning man in Lake Michigan and went on to serve in WWII in the Navy. At home, he served his community politically being on the Chamber of Commerce, election judge, running for local office, and maintaining leadership roles on the board of his HOA throughout his entire life. As a proud WWII veteran, Harry was honored to be part of the VFW and spent over 50 years as a Mason. He loved God and passed that love on to the next generation as a Sunday School teacher. With a little help and a lot of love from family and friends, he lived in his own home until his final days and still had his license until his 98th birthday. He played hard but loved harder. Beloved husband for 55 years to the late Barbara Jean Huddleston, nee Myers (2007). Amazing father of Kit (David) Jones, Cindy (Barb Kragness) Huddleston and the late Harry Huddleston, Jr. (2007). Grandfather of Deborah, Christi, Cherish, Kyle, Christopher, David, Deidra, Michael, Eric, and Kimberly. Great-grandfather of Lisa, Jackie, Joshua, and Ellie. Great-Great-grandfather of Finley and Hazel. Brother of Maxine, Jimmy, Marillia, and Lucille. Uncle, friend, and neighbor to countless more. Visitation Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 2-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Lying in State Monday, March 20, 2023 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 13350 S. LaGrange Rd., Orland Park, IL from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:30 a.m. A live-stream of the service will be available. Please visit Harry's obituary on Colonial Chapel's website at colonialchapel.com to view the live-stream of the service. The link will be posted shortly. Interment will be Wednesday Mar 22nd 2023 at 11:00 am at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. A memorial will be held at a later date in Florida for Harry's Port Charlotte family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Harry Huddleston, Sr. may be made to the National World War II Museum via the website at https://www.nationalww2museum.org/give/honor-your-hero/tribute-gifts-national-wwii-museum, by calling 504-528-1944 x329, or by mailing a check to the National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
