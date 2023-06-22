Harvey Nastrom

Harvey Nastrom, 84, of Birchwood, Wisconsin, formerly of Minnesota, resident of Florida, died Thursday, June 15, 2023 from Stage 4 Lung Cancer at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on April 27, 1939 to John & Viola (Oberg) Nastrom. He was an avid golfer & enjoyed playing cribbage.


   
