Hazel “Kit” Ecker died on March 8, 2023. She was born in Medford, MA on September 13, 1924. Her father, Daniel M. Daley, was a member of the Medford School Committee from 1930 to 1940 and served as Chairman from 1938 to 1940. After graduating from Simmons College (now University) in Boston in 1946, Kit became a stewardess with American Airlines. Soon after that she was chosen to represent the company at the Cleveland National Air Show. A few months later, during a flight from New York to Washington, she met Lieutenant William B. Ecker, an officer in the US Navy. They were married in December of 1947 and had three children: Michael (born in 1950), Richard (born in 1952) and David (born in 1957). Her husband served a total of 32 years as a Navy fighter pilot. He is most remembered for his role in the Cuban Missile Crisis, during which he commanded the unit that took the first low level pictures of the Soviet missiles in Cuba. For his efforts, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. On behalf of the U.S. Navy VFP-62 Squadron, he personally received the first peacetime Navy Unit Commendation from President Kennedy in November 1962. From 1968 to 1970 Kit lived in Copenhagen Denmark, where her husband served as an advisor to the Danish Navy. In the early 1970s, the family lived in McLean, VA and she became a real estate agent. In 1975, she and her husband moved to Colonial Williamsburg where she served as a docent for several years giving tours of the Governor's Palace, Carter's Grove, the Raleigh Tavern and the Wetherburn's Tavern. In 2000, she traveled with her husband to Hollywood to attend the World premiere of the Kevin Costner movie “Thirteen Days” in which her husband was portrayed by Christopher Lawford. In 2002 she and her husband traveled to Cuba for the 40th Anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis where her husband attended a special conference. In November 2009, her husband died after 62 years of marriage. From 2009 to 2012 she assisted with the writing of the book “Blue Moon Over Cuba” (published in 2012) which described the participation of the Navy unit VFP-62 in the Cuban Missile Crisis. On October 23, 2012, her son donated her husband's original flight suit worn during the Missile Crisis to the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum. She continued living in Florida at South Port Square (2012 - 2019), Lexington Manor (2019 - 2021) and Parkside Assisted Living Facility (2021 – 2023) until her death. She is survived by her youngest son (David).
