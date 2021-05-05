Helen B. Streeter
Helen B. Streeter was born in New York City on April 6, 1928 and died on April 28, 2021. She was married to the late Bernard “Bob” Streeter who passed away Sept. 5, 2013. They moved from Shoreham, Long Island, to Palm Coast and subsequently to Englewood, Florida. They had no children, but Helen was survived by her brother, George T. Carbain and numerous nieces and nephews from Helen and Bob’s families.
Helen was a senior staff assistant to the director of Brookhaven National Laboratories in Upton, New York. She retired in 1985. She was actively involved with the Council of Catholic Women of St. Raphael’s Church and very involved in her community by volunteering with F.I.S.H. and Meals on Wheels. F.I.S.H. provides transportation for anyone unable to drive locally to doctor’s appointments, stores, banks, etc. for homeless, immigrant, low-income and seniors in the Englewood area. The Englewood Meals on Wheels provides a nutritious meal and a watchful eye on the health and safety of their clients. They help seniors to continue to live independent and fulfilling lives. Helen also enjoyed her time volunteering at the Elsie Quirk Library book sales.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Raphael’s Church, Englewood, FL, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. Helen will be interred with her husband at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Englewood is in charge of funeral arrangements.
