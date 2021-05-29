Helen Deryk (nee Rachel), 93, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died May 24, 2021.
Born of Slovak immigrant parents in Manhattan, she graduated from Julia Richmond High School on 68th Street and Drake Business College in Manhattan, working as a secretary in New York City.
In 1947, she married Walter Deryk, a graduate of St. Johns University School of Pharmacy. They lived in the Pelham Bay area of the Bronx where their four children were born and where they owned and operated three pharmacy stores. Helen was a devout Catholic who attended church regularly and ran the PTA at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School for many years.
The family moved to Port Charlotte in 1971. Helen worked in real estate at O’Connor Realty. In 2002, she moved to Heritage Oak Park, where she loved to play cards, attend water aerobics and socialize with her special group of friends. (Thank you for all your kindness, car pickups and special friendships.)
Helen was a very modern, ahead-of-her-time woman and culturally diverse. She loved to travel and visited six of the seven continents. She was a strong, independent woman with a sense of humor that will be missed.
Helen is predeceased by her husband, Walter, (67 years married). Survivors include her children, Jean Lolli, Nick, Michael (Aimee) and Joyce Celico (Joe); eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Private memorial service will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
Donations may be made to St. Charles School Fund, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
