Helen Margaret Witzke, age 102, of Port Charlotte, Florida, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Helen was born on March 19, 1920 in Detroit, Michigan to Russel and Angeline (Krafft) Davis.
Helen was the beloved wife of Leonard Witzke for 62 years, and they made their home in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. She worked as a doctor's assistant and homemaker. After retirement, she and Leonard moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, then on to Port Charlotte following Leonard's death.
Helen was a proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, and is survived by three sons, Russel (Sandy) Witzke of Mohnton, PA, Charles (Sandi) Witzke, and Kenneth (Carmy) Witzke both of Port Charlotte, Florida, and daughter, Susan (James) McIlvain of Holland, MI, and is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Active in church, Bible classes, choir and women's guilds, she also delivered tapes to shut-ins. She was a devout member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe Woods, Our Savior Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg, and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte.
A private burial will be at Memorial Park Gardens in St. Peterburg, FL. A memorial service will be held at future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33952.
