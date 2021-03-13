Helen (Souza) Nunes
Helen (Souza) Nunes, 101, Port Charlotte, Florida, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on Feb. 16, 2021, at home surrounded by her beloved family and her caregiver friend, Marisa Schneider. Helen was born Oct. 26, 1919, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, to Manuel and Mary (Costa) Souza who immigrated from St Michael, Azores.
After a 45-year career as a seamstress in the garment industry in New Bedford, Helen came to Florida in 1990 to join her growing extended family. Helen’s true legacy is one of love for her Lord and sacrifice for her family and others. Helen trusted in Jesus with great faith. Saved in 1978, she was the rock and foundation of her family, telling everyone who knew her about Jesus. She was known by all to be a faithful prayer warrior and called on often by others as they knew they could rest assured Helen was definitely praying for their request. As a believer, she was active in the pro-life movement, picketing abortion clinics in New Bedford, volunteering, and praying with the women, whatever their need.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, and her angel infant daughter, Cynthia Nunes. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Judy Wade; grandchildren who always made her smile and laugh, Lance Thomas of North Port and Starranne Thomas, Arcadia; great-grands, Cyle and Chase Bertrand, Punta Gorda, Morgan Rivera, Arcadia, Lance D. Thomas, Fall River, Massachusetts, Jennifer Thomas, San Francisco, California; great-great-granddaughter, Lai’lah Bertrand, Punta Gorda; niece and nephews, Sheila (Lou) Freitas, Dartmouth, Massachusetts, Charlie (Susan) Ponte, Dartmouth, Massachusetts, and Bob Souza, Lakeville, Massachusetts; great-nieces Dr. Jessica Deree, Santa Fe, California, Heather (Mark) Rousseau, Haverhill, Massachusetts; and great-great-nephews Josh and Jeremy Rousseau, Haverhill, Massachusetts.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Helen’s life, details to come.
Special recognition is given to her caregiver, Marisa, who for many months was a gentle, calming presence for Helen during difficult times. The family also expresses sincere appreciation to Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte for their kindness and support.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.