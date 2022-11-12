Helen T. Worthington died November 6, 2022 at her home in Englewood, Florida after a short illness. She was 100 years old.

Helen was born on Aprill 5, 1922 in Yonkers, New York to Thomas F. Harney and Pauline Sailor Harney. She was a graduate of Yonkers (NY) High School of Commerce in 1939. She achieved an Associate of Business law degree at Baypath University and was certified as a professional Executive Secretary. She was employed by the US Postal Service from 1966 to 1986 as secretary to the Postmaster. She moved to Englewood following her retirement.


