Helen T. Worthington died November 6, 2022 at her home in Englewood, Florida after a short illness. She was 100 years old.
Helen was born on Aprill 5, 1922 in Yonkers, New York to Thomas F. Harney and Pauline Sailor Harney. She was a graduate of Yonkers (NY) High School of Commerce in 1939. She achieved an Associate of Business law degree at Baypath University and was certified as a professional Executive Secretary. She was employed by the US Postal Service from 1966 to 1986 as secretary to the Postmaster. She moved to Englewood following her retirement.
Helen is survived by her two children: Frank B. Worthington, III of Tucson, Arizona and Kathleen E. Shorette of Englewood. She also leaves behind four grandchildren: Thomas and Brett Shorette of Monson, Massachusetts and Miranda and Moss Worthington of Tucson, Arizona as well as three great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Frank and her son Thomas James Worthington.
She will be laid to rest at Sarasota National VA Cemetery, joining her late husband, Frank. A short ceremony will be held at the Cemetery Pavilion on November 25 at 9:30 AM.
Arrangements were entrusted to Englewood Community Funeral Home. You are invited to share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com.
