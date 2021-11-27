Helga NowakHelga passed away on February 26, 2021, at Hudson Valley Rehabilitation and Extended Care Center in Highland, N.Y.

Born in LaPorte Indiana to German Immigrants, she moved to Germany at the age of 4 after her father passed away. She lived in Hamburg Germany where she met her husband to be at a Phillips Radio Plant in the early 1950's. At that time pay was given in cash, Hans was in charge of pay and included a chocolate bar with Helga's envelope, locking her in for life! Their first child Brian was born in Hamburg.

Apartments were hard to get and the waiting list was very lengthy, so they took advantage of Helga's natural USA citizenship and moved to Rosendale N.Y. They had three more children over the next 6 years, Kim, Sonya, and Mark.

Helga was an incredible cook and seamstress. She worked at various Wedding shops including Lucretia's and also Branfields and JC Penny. She also sewed for many people at home. When we were children she loved to play games including Kismet and multiple card games. She loved her occasional beer and her precious Chocolate!! (Especially Marzipan).

Helga was preceded by her parents William Koehnke and Herta Neumann. She is also preceded by her husband, Hans Nowak, son-in-law Robert Scotto, and granddaughter Jennifer Mead.

She is survived by her sons Mark Nowak (Robin) and Brian Nowak and daughters Kim Scotto and Sonya Demson (Steve), nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Our "Oma", we will miss her dearly.

She is now back with her "Hans", our "Opa"

Send condolences to Mark.Robin.Nowak@gmail.com

