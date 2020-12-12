Henry Joseph Lounsbury
Henry Joseph Lounsbury, passed away on Dec. 7, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Henry was born on Dec. 10, 1933, in Peekskill, New York, to his parents, Henry J. Lounsbury, Sr. and Alice R. Condon Lounsbury. He graduated from Peekskill High School as the class president in 1952. After graduation, Henry enlisted in the U.S. Navy on July 15, 1952, and was honorably discharged as a Seaman First Class on Sept. 9, 1954. He received The Navy Occupation Service Medal and The National Defense Service Medal. He served on the Admiral’s Barge aboard aircraft carrier USS Midway CVA-41 in the Mediterranean. After his discharge, he worked for the Iron Workers Local Union 417, Peekskill Police Department in 1959 for five years and Putnam Valley Police Department and retired in 1979.
Henry married Virginia Feltman in 1954, and had three children, Nancy, Cathy and Cheryl.
Later, he married Caroline Gonta in 1968, and had two children, Carolyn and Cliff.
In 1980, Henry and Caroline moved to Port Charlotte. He worked for Charlotte County Public Works as a heavy equipment operator and a traffic technician. Henry retired in 2005 and moved to North Carolina after Hurricane Charley and then moved back to North Port in 2012. He worked for the North Port Police Department as a school crossing guard for five years.
Henry had a passion for country music and song writing, and he won numerous awards in Nashville, Tenn.
Henry was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was the past Grand Knight for Council 7997 in North Port, past Faithful Navigator of assembly 1750 in Port Charlotte and past District Deputy of five local councils.
He was also a member of the VFW Post 8203, William A. Garvey, and served as the senior vice commander for two years.
Henry is preceded in death by wife, Caroline Lounsbury in 2019; granddaughter, Katie Piper in 2000; brothers, Francis Lounsbury in 1989 and Robert Lounsbury in 1993.
Henry is survived by his children, Nancy McKenney of Readfield, Maine, Cathy (Wayne) Piper of North Fort Myers, Florida, Cheryl (Don) LaPorte of Readfield, Maine, Carolyn (Jamie) Busch of North Port, and Cliff J. Lounsbury of Tampa, Florida; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister, Margaret Chichitano of Palm Coast, Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Farley Funeral Home, North Port. A 2 p.m. Committal Service will immediately follow the visitation at Sarasota National Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Parkinson’s Foundation, Knights of Columbus San Pedro Council, or the VFW Post 8203 in North Port.
