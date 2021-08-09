Herbert F. Leitsch III, 69, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born on Jan. 19, 1951, to Herbert Jr. and Theresa Leitsch in Darby, Pa. Bert permanently moved to Punta Gorda Isles in 2016, from Wawa, Pa., after vacationing to the area since 2000.
Bert honorably served as a US Navy signalman. He pursued a career as an Electrical Engineer with Siemens, retiring in 2017. Bert was a Volunteer Bike Patrol with the Punta Gorda Police Department, a member of the Punta Gorda Civic Association, and the St. Andrews South Golf Club.
Bert enjoyed attending live blues concerts and had a fondness for singing in the choir. He was a Philadelphia Eagles enthusiast, always one to cheer on his team. He also enjoyed shooting sporting clays with all of his PGI friends. Bert will be remembered for his bigger than life smile and kindness that always made it easy to become his friend.
Bert will be deeply missed by his wife and best friend of 28 years, Kathy Leitsch; daughter Kristie Robson, MD of Va.; sister Maryanne (Joe) Holland and Theresa Feehery; and his feathered family Herbie Byrd and Gracie Gray. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael Leitsch.
A Celebration of Life and burial was held in Pennsylvania last September.
