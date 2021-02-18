Herta A. Holben
Herta A. Holben, 90, of North Port, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 13, 2021.
She was born in Krnov, Czechoslovakia, to Franz and Josefa Weirich on April 19, 1930. She spent most of her youth in Germany and survived the hardships of World War II. After the war ended, she met U.S. Army Corporal George Holben, and they were married in 1949 in Heidelberg, Germany. They returned to the U.S. in 1950 to start their lives together in New York. George’s jobs took them to Baltimore, Maryland and Waldwick, New Jersey before they settled in Bristol, Connecticut, where they raised their family. Herta worked at Caldor Department Store in Bristol for 20 years before she and George retired to Florida in 1997. Herta treasured time spent with her family, and loved to garden. She was an active member of San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port.
Herta was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, known to her grandkids as “Omi.” Herta left a lasting impression on all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by many.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Edward Holben (Linda), and daughters Monica Zammett (Stephen) and Valerie Follano, all of North Port, Florida.
She also leaves behind her granddaughters Cassandra Bednarek (Chris Gantt), Jessica Meliti (Michael), Lauren Wyatt (Russell), and Ashley Frigault; grandson Michael Bednarek (Sarah); great-granddaughters Cyrah Bednarek, Madison Meliti, and Ryleigh Wyatt; great-grandsons Caiden Smith, Flynn Bednarek, Kilian Gantt, and Cole Wyatt.
She was predeceased by her husband George in 2007, brother Franz Weirich, and son-in-law Ray Follano.
A viewing will be held at Farley Funeral Home in North Port, Florida, on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, 2-5 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, 10 a.m., at San Pedro Catholic Church, North Port, Florida.
Internment will take place at Bushnell National Cemetery, FL at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Herta may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte, FL.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home in North Port, FL. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhomes.com.
