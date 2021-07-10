Hilda Ann Fink, lovingly known as "Chickie," 87, entered into the arms of the Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Chickie, who fought two brave battles against cancer, was a resident of Franklin, Tennessee, and previously Port Charlotte, Florida.
She was born on March 21, 1934, to James Vincent and Angelina M. (DiPietro) Feudo.
She was married to her loving and devoted husband, Walter “Wally” J. Fink for 34 years before his passing in 2002.
Chickie is remembered for her numerous years as the assistant athletic director at Port Charlotte High School. She was dedicated to helping students and was a vital part of the success of the school’s athletic programs. Mentoring and offering kind and encouraging words were just some of her gifts that she shared daily with students.
Chickie was active in multiple civic and church groups well and had a special talent for fundraising.
She was a woman of strong faith, a patriot and a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all. She was gracious, kind and giving. She was also an excellent cook, with Italian food being her specialty.
She will truly be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Peter Feudo and wife Florence, Rudy Feudo and wife Marie, Chris Feudo and wife Chickie, and Vinnie Feudo; and her sisters, Gloria (Feudo) Ferullo and husband Pat, and Dorothy (Feudo) Cusimano.
She is survived by her brother, Anthony Feudo and wife Rose, her loving and devoted children; Donna Dauer and husband Rick, Michael LaMarca and wife Michelle, Joseph LaMarca and wife Tracy, and James LaMarca and Ruth Meacham; her grandchildren, Jason LaMarca and wife Mandi, Nicholas Stamatis and wife Shannon, Kristopher Stamatis and wife Lindsey, Brittany Irby and husband Travis, Breanna LaMarca, and Sarah Jean Hormanski. She also had six great-grandchildren, Vincent and Alexandra LaMarca, Kaylen and Rylee Stamatis, Grayson and Savannah LaMarca; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 16, 2021, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy to take the form of donations to Port Charlotte High School Athletics or Alive Hospice in Loving Memory of Chickie Fink, through this link: https://gofund.me/cac0689e.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.