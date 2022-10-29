Hildegard R. Clark

Hildegard (Hilda) R. Clark, 95, died peacefully Monday, October 24, 2022, at Solaris Healthcare. She was the only child of John and Freida Roettges, born Feb. 8, 1927, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where she spent her entire life until retiring to Port Charlotte, Florida in 1992 with her husband.

She married Frank R. Clark Oct. 14, 1950 and raised their two children. She worked at Trimfit Hosiery for 28 years as a bookkeeper. She volunteered at Tidewell Hospice for 15 years in Port Charlotte. She always had her hands busy with sewing, embroidery, knitting, quilting, playing cards, etc. Her favorite was Bunka, a Japanese needlework, taking lessons at the Cultural Center. She was a member of The Myakka West Homemakers Assoc, various Red Hatter groups and the Lunch Bunch. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Gulf Cove and was a member and served on the board of the POGC for many years.


