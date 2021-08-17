Horst Brunotte

Horst Brunotte

Horst Brunotte passed away peacefully on March 7, 2021, in Punta Gorda, Florida.

He has been a resident of Punta Gorda since 1994, when he and his wife Christa moved here. He was a retired engineer with Price Brothers of Dayton Ohio.

He is survived by his significant other Astrid, his daughter Helen and son Bernard, and his daughter-in-law Ruth. He has three grandchildren, Peter, Caitlyn and Nathan.

A private ceremony was held for immediate family only. Arrangements by Johnson-Taylor Funeral & Cremation

