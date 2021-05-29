Howard Marshall Frame, 88, passed away on April 16, 2021. Howard lived his life in faith, service and patriotism.
He was born June 10, 1932, in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, to Roy and Ola (Bass) Frame. He served in the U.S. Army (Korean War) and had a successful career with Combustion Engineering in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He married Treva (Ross) Frame in 1960 and raised two daughters in Jasper, Tennessee.
Howard and Treva moved to Englewood, Florida, after retirement. They were active and beloved members of the community. Howard was a Mason, Habitat for Humanity volunteer and Englewood United Methodist Church usher.
He was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Treva; and siblings, Velma (Frame) Turner, Roy and John. Survivors are his daughters, Karen and Phoebe; grandchildren, Zach, Katy, Elizabeth, Allie, Dakota and Andrew; and his great-grandchildren, Heidi Jo and Holly Louise.
A memorial service will be held at Englewood United Methodist Church, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238. 941-552-7500. Tidewellhospice.org
