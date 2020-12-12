Ida Catherine Mellor

Ida Catherine Mellor, of North Port, Florida, died on Dec. 8, 2020, at the age of 76.

She was born in Sycamore, Illinois, and moved to Venice, Florida, in 1966. Ida is survived by her husband, Cord Mellor; daughter, Susan Slater (Allen); son, Joseph Mellor (Melissa); and sister, Karol Collison; also grandchildren, Ben, Luke and Beau; and great-grandchildren, Ryley and Bentley. She is preceded in death by her son, Robert Mellor; sisters, Dorothy Brown and Charlotte Dornan; and brother, Martin Becker.

Ida, whose preferred title was “Oma,” was a strong woman of great dedication and faith, who appreciated the reward of hard work and strove to be an example for those around her. With an equal and industrious vigor, she embraced challenges and goals as diverse as managing her husband’s law office, running charitable fundraisers, becoming an expert quilter and earning her private pilot’s license.

Funeral services will be private and at a later date. Friends and family are encouraged to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast in Ida’s memory.


