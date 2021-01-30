Parish

Iginia Parish

Iginia Parish, 88, of Englewood, Florida, passed peacefully at home with her family by her side in the early morning of Jan. 25, 2021.

Iginia born in Yonkers, New York, on Aug. 2, 1932, known as Gina, is survived by her husband, Robert, married since 1953; and her five sons, Robert, James, Michael, Mark and Russell. Gina was a grandmother of 12 and a great-grandmother of two.

Gina and Robert moved to Englewood in 1992. Gina was a volunteer at Venice BayFront Medical Center and a parishioner of Rafael’s Roman Catholic Church in Englewood. Gina was loved and adored and will be eternally missed by her family and friends.

Gina will be cremated at Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood. There will be no funeral services at this time.

