Billy Murphy
December 22, 1960 — September 28, 2010
Billy’s Journey Home
The years of pain have ended,
His body sleeps forever more,
But his soul will rise
Through clear blue sky,
To knock on Heavens door
Angel arms will greet him
And in a better place he’ll dwell.
But words can’t mend our broken hearts,
Or stop these tears that swell.
We didn’t tell him mere enough,
How much he meant to us,
And the words left unspoken
Float like prayers on the wings of trust
For those of us he left behind,
We are sad to see him go;
But we must believe he’s happy now,
For the Bible tells us so.
10 years, we miss you,
Love ya so much, Ma Ma
