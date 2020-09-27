Murphy

Murphy

 Desoto Customer Service

Billy Murphy

December 22, 1960 — September 28, 2010

Billy’s Journey Home

The years of pain have ended,

His body sleeps forever more,

But his soul will rise

Through clear blue sky,

To knock on Heavens door

Angel arms will greet him

And in a better place he’ll dwell.

But words can’t mend our broken hearts,

Or stop these tears that swell.

We didn’t tell him mere enough,

How much he meant to us,

And the words left unspoken

Float like prayers on the wings of trust

For those of us he left behind,

We are sad to see him go;

But we must believe he’s happy now,

For the Bible tells us so.

10 years, we miss you,

Love ya so much, Ma Ma

