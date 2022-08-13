Our precious mother, Irene Burden, age 93, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022 after struggling with severe Covid for several weeks.
Irene was born on October 31, 1928 in Carlstadt, New Jersey to Florence Venturini Olesfskie and Frederick Olesfskie.
She married Donald Burden on April 22, 1951. They lived in Florida for two years and then moved back to New Jersey to raise their family. They had 26 happy years there before Don passed away on November 4, 1977.
After retiring, Irene moved to Port Charlotte. She worked and volunteered at the Charlotte County Cultural Center.
Irene loved to research the family genealogy, embroider, do needlepoint, and make hand embroidered greeting cards. She enjoyed reading, playing games, and solving crossword puzzles. Her family benefited from her excellent cooking skills.
She is survived by her two daughters, Dianne Burden of Punta Gorda and Linda Checkley (Mike) of Round Rock, Texas, her granddaughter, Kathleen Alexander (Jon) and grandson, Thomas Checkley (Allyson) and two great-granddaughters, Lillian and Lilah. Irene is also survived by her sisters, Lillian and Catherine Olesfskie, and Anna Place (George), many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Graveside services will be held at a time to be determined at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus, New Jersey under the care of Calhoun Mania Funeral Home of Rutherford.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations towards Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County, Florida.
May her memory be for a blessing to all who knew her.
