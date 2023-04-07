Irene Butler, 76, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Sunday morning, February 12, 2023.
She was born September 22, 1946, to Ira and Elaine Lloyd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and moved to Port Charlotte in 1987.
Irene was a talented writer and used those skills as a reporter. Over the years, she wrote many articles for the Charlotte Sun newspaper, Harbor Style magazine and other local publications which included her church newsletter (writing under the pen name of The Pilgrim Pest) and the community newsletter where she lived.
She was a member of the Peace River Center for Writers, where her poetry had been published in several of the center's poetry books. She was a longtime participant with the YRI Literary Gatherings, where many of her long-time friendships were formed. As a lover of music, she enjoyed spending time at the various open mic music events in our community. Irene was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Port Charlotte and had been an active member of the Pilgrim United Methodist Church in Deep Creek in previous years.
She is survived by her brother John Lloyd and his wife, Mary of Katy, TX as well as a host of friends both near and far.
A Celebration of Irene's life will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of Port Charlotte, 21075 Quesada Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church in memory of Irene would be welcomed.
