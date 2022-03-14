Irene Claire Hickey

Claire Hickey, 93, of Port Charlotte, Fla., (formerly of Salem and Windham, New Hampshire) passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, following a brief illness.
Claire was born in Lawrence Massachusetts to John W. and Irene (McColley) McCarthy. She graduated from St. Mary's High School, Caldwell College and Salem State University. A lifelong professional educator, was a dedicated teacher known for her love of the curiosity of children. Early in her career, she taught primary grades in New Jersey, Lawrence, Massachusetts and Hampstead, New Hampshire. She eventually settled in Salem, New Hampshire where she taught second grade at Soule School for 25 years and North Salem Elementary for 4 years. She then moved to Riverwood in Port Charlotte, Florida in 1993 where she gained many new friends.
She was a member of the New Hampshire Educators Association, Salem Retired Educators Association, Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Business & Professional Women's Club of Salem.
Claire ran ballroom dances for more than 10 years at the Knights of Columbus in Methuen, Massachusetts. She relished her Irish heritage and enjoyed golf, reading, piano, Sudoku, dominoes, dancing and her beloved Boston Red Sox as well as entertaining family and friends at her former home on Cobbetts Pond in Windham, New Hampshire and her residence in Riverwood.
She was the widow of David A. Greenlaw, former principal of Woodbury High School and Frank J. Hickey, long-time manager of Larry's Woodworking and Country Store in Salem. She was also predeceased by brothers John and Joseph McCarthy and stepdaughter Cathy Hickey-Williams.
She is survived by her son David J. Greenlaw of Tampa, FL, stepdaughters M. Patricia Krippendorf of Salem, New Hampshire and Ann M. Hickey of Windsor, Connecticut, as well as several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday March 17, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 11 a.m., March 18, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Further services will be held in New Hampshire with interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, Salem, NH.
Memorial donations in Claire's memory may be directed to Dominican Sisters of Caldwell, 1 Ryerson Ave, Caldwell NJ 07006.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangement by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
