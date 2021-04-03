Iris Winifred O’Brien
Iris Winifred O’Brien, 96 of Rotonda West, Florida, passed peacefully to join the Lord on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 2, 1924, in Loughborough, Leicestershire, United Kingdom, to Clarence J. and Beatrice (Spencer) Clarke. Iris and her husband, Herb, moved to Florida in 1998 from St. Louis, Missouri. She was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church. Her many hobbies included playing bridge with her family and friends, baking, crocheting, knitting, making jewelry and playing mahjong.
Iris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert; her brother, Kenneth; and sisters, Kathleen and Doreen.
She is survived by her sister, Margaret; and children, Carol (Peter), Ian (Judy), Keith, Stephan (Jill), Jane (Willie), Penelope (Arthur); and step-children Virginia (David) and Alec. Iris also has 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Englewood Community Funeral Home Inc., 3070 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to E.A.R.S., PO Box 1257, Englewood, FL 34295; or Tidewell Hospice Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com.
