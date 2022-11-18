J. Douglas (Doug) Mohr passed away peacefully surrounded by family following a long illness.
Doug was a loving and deeply caring husband, father, brother, uncle, son and loyal friend.
Doug is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Judy (Anderson); sons Jeffrey (Jade) Mohr and Brett Mohr; brothers Jay (Sharon) Mohr and Todd (Petra) Mohr; brother-in-law Kent (Kay) Anderson; sister-in-law Kim (Richard) Stone; and numerous nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary (Hamilton) Mohr and his in-laws Andy and Theda (Bonner) Anderson.
Doug was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., and spent his formative years in Chicago, Ill. He spent his adult years raising his family in Parker, Colo. Doug was a three-sport varsity athlete in high school and played varsity football as split end at the University of Oklahoma. Doug served in the US Army in Heidelberg and Garmisch, Germany, where he was a member of the ski patrol. Doug also had a long, successful career in commercial and residential real estate. He was an avid golfer and often cruised the course "his way" with friends and family while enjoying a favorite "roadie" - a clear, ice-cold gin and tonic.
Of all his accomplishments, Doug's greatest was the devotion to family and many friends - especially hanging out with them in Punta Gorda, FL and other favorite locales in Vail, CO, Saratoga, WY and Belgrade Lakes, ME.
A memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Doug's memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society: lls.org
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.