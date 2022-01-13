Jack McCoy, 90, died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda. He was born on July 3, 1931, in Holden, MA, the son of Teddie Eugene McCoy and Edna Bertha McCoy.
Jack graduated from Elkton, Va., high school in 1948. After two years of college, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-53 during the Korean War, rising to the rank of Corporal. After the war, he returned to college where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Virginia Tech. He had a long and celebrated professional career working for a number of companies including Dupont, Walker Manuf., Anchor Swan, Amerace, among others, and after semi-retiring in 1986, and moving to Florida, he continued to work, first in real estate and then for Edison College. He even worked part-time until recently at the local YMCA. Jack found "Mrs. Right", Barbara Wright in 1980 while he was working in Lexington, TN for Swan Hose as their Director of Engineering over 4 plants. He called her his "life-saving inspiration". They enjoyed life together and recently celebrated 40 years of marriage this past November.
Jack enjoyed reading, taking long walks, and spending time outside in nature. He was a people person and really loved engaging with everyone to have a "chat". He never met a stranger and displayed a joyful disposition in life and brought an enormously positive attitude to every situation. It was always fun to be in his company, and that will be sorely missed by his wife, family, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Robert (Bob) McCoy. Surviving, in addition to his wife, Barbara B. McCoy, is his daughter Dana L. McCoy of New York City; son, Scot H. (Stephanie) McCoy of Huntsville, Ark.; step-daughter Susan W. (Gary) Kennon of Columbus, Ind.; brother Ronald (Louise) McCoy of Harrisburg, Va.; grandchildren Taylor (Kevin) Brittain, Cole Kennon, Alexandra McCoy, Samantha (Austin) Carr, Scot L. McCoy; and great-grandchildren Isabella, Bart, Eloise, and Theodore.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and a private service will be held later this year. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.
