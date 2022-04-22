Jacqueline D. Vadney

Jacqueline D. (Jacki) Green Vadney, 89, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 after a brief illness.
Jacki graduated from Catholic Central High School in Troy, N.Y., Class of 1949. She was employed by Wynantskill Union Free School District as Assistant to the Superintendent. While in upstate N.Y. she enjoyed time with her grandchildren and anticipated her annual shopping trip to Pennsylvania outlets with family and friends. She was her late husband, Dave's greatest groupie. Jacki listened while he practiced piano at home, and she followed as he performed at many venues in New York and Florida. After retirement, Jacki and Dave made Southwest Florida their home. Jacki, an avid walker, was dedicated to her love of water aerobics -she taught daily, early morning classes for years, making dear friends 'down-south'.
Jacki is preceded in death by her husband, David J. Vadney of Wynantskill, N.Y. and Port Charlotte, Fla. Jacki is survived by her sisters, Patricia (Edward) Tucker of Charleston, Tennessee and Dorothy (Thomas) Barber of Vero Beach, Florida; as well as her children, David Vadney of Jacksonville, Fla., Doreen (Andrew) Spiers of Averill Park, N.Y. and Port Charlotte, Diane Vadney of Malta, N.Y., and Daniel (Joanne) Vadney of Brunswick, N.Y. Jacki will be missed by her nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren with one on-the-way.
Celebrations of Life are in New York and Florida. Anyone who has been touched by her is welcome. A Memorial Mass at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 4, 2022, is followed by reception, San Antonio Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, FL.
Donations in Jacki's memory to: American Heart Association PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.