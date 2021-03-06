Jamee Hosey Connor
Jamee Hosey Connor joined Our Lord in Heaven on Feb. 27, 2021. Jamee was a bright shining soul and a huge burst of energy who loved life. Her beautiful smile lit up the world. Born Jan. 17, 1986, to Carey Hosey and Tina Hosey Brown.
Jamee married the love of her life, Eric Connor, and resided in Englewood, Florida, with their two dogs, and many other animals that Jamee cared for over the years. Jamee’s earthly treasures were her family and her many close friends. She was kind to everyone she met, turning strangers into instant friends. Jamee loved being at the beach, enjoying the sunshine, great friends and good times. She had a passion for music. She played the violin and cello, and sang in the church choir when she was younger. She was extremely proud of being “Aunt Jamee.”
She leaves behind her husband, Eric Connor; mother, Tina Brown; sister, Ida Hosey; brother, Myron Hosey; and loving adopted parents uncle Pat Hosey and aunt Tammy Hosey Hunter; and many, many, family members who she loved dearly. Jamee lived life to the fullest and loved unconditionally. She would always make sure when she was leaving to say “ I love you.” Sweet dreams, Jamee, rest in peace, and We love you.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
