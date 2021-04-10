Smail

James Arthur Smail

James Arthur (Jim) Smail, 86, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021. He was born on Feb. 26, 1935, in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Albert and Helen Rose Smail. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman, a volunteer firefighter and long-time auctioneer, as well as loving husband, father and grandfather. Before retirement, Jim worked at Allegheny Ludlum in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, NUMEC in Apollo, Pennsylvania, Taylor-Winfield in Warren, Ohio, Republic Steel (LTV/WCI) in Warren, Ohio and finally as a school crossing guard in North Port, Florida. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tammy Bozick Bausch; brother, Robert J. Smail; and sister, Alberta Smail McElroy.

Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rena Knepshield Smail; daughters, Marjorie Smail Brandt (James) and Terri Smail Jenkins (David, Jr.); sister, Mildred Smail Hoch; brother, Earl C. Smail and wife Velma Santus Smail; plus numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Found memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavislexingtonavenue.com for the Smail family.

