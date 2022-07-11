James Craig "coach" Webb went to Heaven on Monday, June 27, 2022. Jim passed from complications of Alzheimer's.
Jim was in the Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. As you all know, Jim was always smiling [unless he was hungry]. My Jim loved teaching the kids swimming at Charlotte Harbor school and Special Olympics. He always championed for the kids and usually won because he could talk longer and louder. They have special events at the school and Jim won a contest and a t-shirt for the best Elvis at the school. The staff signed it and there is a picture of Elvis on it. He also played the farmer in one of their productions and grew a beard for it. We moved to Florida thirty four years ago from Pittsfield, Mass., driving a Jeep wagoner packed with our belongings, I really don't know why we brought our ironing board and gave our fishing poles to my niece. We flourished here, he loved the beach and we spent a great deal of time there.
Jim leaves behind his wife, Karen of 38 years, his brother-in-law Timothy McCourt, who Jim spent a great deal of time hanging out with, brother Douglas R. Webb of Florida, and two sons in Massachusetts. James and David, daughter Sherry of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his brother Russell, sister-in-law Frances Mack. When we got married I prayed I could have twenty years with him, [I was young and thought 20 was a very long time] well, I got that and much more. I still want another twenty.
There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.
