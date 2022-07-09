Jim was born May 17, 1934, in Hamilton, Ontario Canada to James Borden and Phyllis Davidson. Jim passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Jim leaves behind his wife Diane of 41 years and partner of 47 years. He is survived by his children Sue (Dave), Jim (Yvonne) and Jane (Steve). Jim is also survived by his grandchildren Jake, Jordan, Samantha, Madeline and Justin (predeceased) and his loving brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws Rob and Jean Badger and Christos and Debbie Psarrakis. He will be greatly missed by his brothers Ross(Pat) and Rick(Julie predeceased). His many nephews and nieces all have their own memories of him and how they loved and respected him. Many summers were spent at the cottage on Lake Erie where the children, grandchildren, family and friends came to enjoy the summer. Jim enjoyed golf where he had 3 hole in ones in a span of 4 years. He was an accomplished water color artist spending time as one one of the "Artists in Action" at the visual Arts Center. Jim and Diane enjoyed many trips to Europe and later in life cruising with family and friends.
Jim attended Queens University in Kingston Ontario and graduated with a medical degree in 1959. He practiced family medicine in Hamilton Ontario Canada from 1961 to 1978. He was the President of Queen's University Alumni 1966 to 1967. From 1968 to 1972 Jim was the Chief of General Practice for Hamilton Civic Hospitals in Hamilton Canada. He started up the Family Practice Residency program for second year residents at the Hamilton Civic Hospitals. Jim held the position as President of the Hamilton Academy of Medicine 1974 to 1975.
After moving to Houston, Texas in 1978, he was the Chief of Family Practice at Spring Branch Memorial Hospital and Chairman of the Medical Records Committee.
After retiring in 1994 and moving to Florida, he continued his involvement in two Home Owners Associations.
Jim was a no nonsense guy who always "told it like it was". Over the years he quietly helped others either with a shoulder to cry on or giving of himself to help others without hesitation. The world was a better place because of him, he worked hard and played hard.
"MAR SIN LEAT" Informal Scottish way of saying farewell.
Special thanks to our wonderful physician, Dr M. Burt for her excellent care and compassion over the years.
A celebration of Life will be held this summer in Canada.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.